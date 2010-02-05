How to Treat Black Mold Under a House

If your house is on low stilts or has a crawl space, the underside is prone to mold, including toxic black mold. These areas are often dark, poorly ventilated and damp, which are the perfect conditions for a mold infestation. While treating mold is usually a simple procedure, in this case it is complicated by the need to do the job in a cramped space; special care is necessary to treat black mold under a house properly and safely.