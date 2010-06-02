How to Vacuum a Swimming Pool Using the Waste Setting

Step 4: Change the Filter to Waste

Turn the pool pump off and dial the filter to the "waste" position once the vacuum parts are ready. Turn the pump back on. The pool will begin emptying immediately, so work quickly. Be careful not to break the suction by pulling the vacuum plate loose. A buildup of debris in the skimmer basket or hair and lint pot will cause a marked decrease in suction as well; if this happens, you'll have to shut the pump off again to clean them out. If you have additional skimmers, close them, and if you have a bottom drain, close it.