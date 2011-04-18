What Is a Cleanout in Plumbing?

Image Credit: Douglas Sacha/Moment/GettyImages

Unfortunately, clogs often happen at inconvenient and hard-to-reach places in your plumbing system. A cleanout is an easily accessible section of pipe with a removable cover that makes it easier for you or a plumber to access your pipes. This access lets you run an auger or snake into the pipes to clear clogs and provides easy access for a plumber with a camera to check your pipes for other issues. Your home may have several cleanouts or none depending on the age of the house.

Tip A cleanout is a section of pipe with a removable cover for easy access. Usually located along the lateral sewer line, the cleanout grants easy access for removing clogs in the sewer pipe.

Finding Your Cleanout

If your house is old enough to have cast iron pipes, you may not have a cleanout. Newer homes, however, almost all have at least one. Often a vertical pipe with a cap on top or on the side, you'll find the cleanout somewhere outside of your home along the lateral sewer line that carries all the wastewater out of your house. The cleanout may be close to your house or near your property line, so check both places. Cleanout pipes can vary in size, but most are 4 inches in diameter.

In some instances, you may find your cleanout port in your basement or on an exterior wall close to your bathroom. When located in the basement, sewer cleanouts often look a bit different. Indoors, you may have a Y-shaped pipe with a cap on one side rather than a straight vertical pipe. In some cases, plumbers may add extra drain cleanouts inside near sinks or toilets to make solving future plumbing problems easier, but this is not always the case.

How to Open Your Cleanout

The cap on your sewer cleanout cover will be flat with a square nub in the middle. To open the cap, you can use an adjustable wrench on the nub to turn the cap and remove it. If the cap is tough to open, you may want to purchase a special cleanout plug wrench. This inexpensive tool makes it easier to get a good grip on the plug and open it if it's being stubborn.

Many cleanout plugs are made of PVC or other modern piping materials, but the cleanouts in older homes may be made of cast iron or other metals that have corroded over time. These can prove very difficult to open. One common trick is to use a propane torch to carefully heat the edge of the cleanout plug to soften any old pipe dope. You can also try soaking them in a penetrating oil, like Liquid Wrench. Try soaking the plug after you try the torch; some penetrating oils are flammable.

If neither of these tips does the trick, your next course of action is to cut the pipe below the cleanout cover. When you're finished working, you can add a new section of pipe and cap to the cleanout. If you don't feel comfortable doing so, call a plumber, who will be happy to do the job for you and may even be able to get off your stubborn cleanout cap without cutting the pipe.

A Word of Warning

As a general rule, the things that come out of your sewer line are pretty gross. Depending on where your clog is located, however, coming out of your sewer line is exactly what your wastewater will do when you remove the cleanout cap, and it may do so with a bit of force and a lot of gusto. To avoid contaminating yourself, step away from the cleanout as quickly as you can when removing the cover. It's also a good idea to wear vinyl gloves and eye protection when working with sewer lines.

If your cleanout is on the side of your pipe rather than the top, place a bucket or tray beneath the cleanout to catch any overflow. If possible, do this even when you're working with an outdoor cleanout. You certainly don't want sewer water in your basement, but you should make every effort to avoid contaminating the ground outdoors as well when possible.

If your cleanout is indoors and you need to clean the surrounding area after fixing your clog, clean the area with warm water and a low-suds detergent. To disinfect the area, add 8 tablespoons of bleach to a gallon of water and wipe down the area. Allow the area to air-dry.