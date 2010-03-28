Whether you don't have children who need a bathtub or you just want a dreamy walk-in shower, you might be considering converting your tub into a shower. But what exactly is the cheapest way to do this? Doing the work yourself can save you a lot of money — however, the project can vary in price dramatically, depending on your choice of building materials and finishes.

Thinking about converting your bathtub to a shower? Here's what you need to know.

Consider Your Needs

Take in the overall picture as you plan this project. The bathroom's layout will dictate how the shower will fit into the room. The simplest way to convert a tub to a shower is to extend the plumbing, add a showerhead, and hang a curtain, but you may want more than that. For example, you may decide that you want a frameless glass shower door that has no threshold — or you may decide on a sliding glass shower door. Once you hammer out the details of how the project will look, decide on how much money you can afford to spend, choose the type of conversion, and gather up your tools.

Tip The National Association of Home Builders reports that most homebuyers want at least one bathtub in a house. If you only have one bathroom, this may be something to consider before you start the work. If you have two bathrooms, a good plan is to change the primary bath’s tub into a shower and keep the second tub in the second bathroom for resale value.

A Shower Stall for Bathtub-to-Shower Conversions

The cheapest way to convert a bathtub to a shower is to use a shower stall kit. However, you should note that these work best when you are replacing bathtubs in alcoves. Once the tub is out, the space should measure approximately 5 feet wide by 30 to 34 inches deep. You will also need 80 or more inches of height, plus 15 inches or more from the shower wall to the front of the toilet.

The drain lines and water supply should already be where you need them. Most shower stall kits are made out of fiberglass or acrylic with skid-proof floors, curbs, premade sides, and drain holes. They can also have hinged glass doors, along with upgrades like built-in shelves and seats.

Tip In 2022, you can expect to pay $200 to $2,000 for the kit, depending on the style you choose.