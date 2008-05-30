How to Restore Wrought Iron Furniture

Is your outdoor patio furniture or garden bench showing signs of age, weathering, or abuse? Have you been putting off that wrought iron restoration project because you think it's too difficult? Rather than throwing away the items, it might be time for a little wrought iron restoration. With the right materials and a bit of effort, you can remove the rust, prepare the surface, spray paint over chips, and voilà — your old cast iron metal furniture is like new again!

Refreshing your cast iron garden furniture is easier than you think. No matter what kind of restoration project you're tackling, proper surface preparation is the key to success. This means eliminating any metal-eating rust and removing flaking paint from the surface. Decide whether to go all the way down to the bare metal or smooth the finish just enough with sandpaper to create a "tooth" for the new paint to stick to. A lot will depend on the condition of the wrought iron furniture and how much time you can devote to the project.