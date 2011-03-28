How to Stop Leaks With Tape

Leaky pipes pop up at one point or another in most homes. Whether in the bathroom or kitchen, it's usually unwelcome and something you'll want to take a look at quickly before it turns into something else. Depending on the reason and amount of water, it's possible to stop leaks with tape.

Best Tape to Seal Water Leaks

You can use two types of tape to seal water leaks on pipes: plumber's tape or self-fusing silicone tape.

Plumber's tape, also called Teflon or pipe thread tape, is good to use on joints of leaky pipes. This tape creates a watertight seal to prevent leaks and works as a lubricant to put the pipe back together and take it apart easily. Unlike adhesive tapes, plumber's tape isn't sticky on either side but instead clings to the pipe by being tightly wound around it. Plumber's tape can be used on steel, plastic, PVC, and copper pipes. Plumber's tape can be used as a more permanent sealant depending on the leak.

Self-fusing silicone tape, also known as silicone tape, is best used as a temporary solution on the middle of a pipe, commonly referred to as fracture leaks. This tape is self-adhesive and should be wrapped around a pipe multiple times to properly seal it while you figure out a more permanent fix.

Tip If you don't have plumber's tape or self-fusing silicone tape around your house, you can also use plumber's putty to fix leaky pipes.

How to Use Plumber's Tape to Fix a Leaky Pipe

If you notice that the joint of your pipe is leaking, you'll want to grab some plumber's tape to fix it.

Turn off the water supply that your pipe is connected to.



Disconnect the pipe from the leaking joint by unscrewing it from the pipe connection.



Remove any worn-out seal and completely dry the area where you are applying the tape or it will not adhere to the surface.



Start wrapping the plumber's tape around the leak on the joint. Make sure to wrap the tape around the pipe at least four times to ensure it's adequately covered and clinging to the pipe.



Connect the pipe and joint and then turn the water back on to test for any leaks.

How to Use Self-Fusing Silicone Tape to Fix a Leaky Pipe

Unlike plumber's tape, self-fusing silicone tape should be used as a temporary fix instead of a long-term one for low-pressure leaky pipes. Self-fusing silicone tape is easy to wrap around a pipeline with minimal disassembling.

Turn off the pipe's water source.



Wipe off any water on the pipe until it's dry.



Wrap the self-fusing silicone tape tightly around the pipe a few times to ensure it adheres to itself. Make sure to stretch and overlap the tape to ensure it's securely sealed around the line.



Turn the water back on and run it to test for any leaks.

Warning Taping a leak with silicone tape is a temporary solution. Consult a professional or take more permanent measures to prevent the leak from reoccurring.