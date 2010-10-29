How to Wire a 220 Thermostat

Step 3: Find the Line and Load Wires

Turn on the heater's circuit breaker or fuse, then pick a wire set and place a multimeter set to measure AC volts probe on each coated wire: one probe on the white-colored wire and one probe on the black-colored wire. Read the voltmeter. If the meter reads 220 volts, then that wire set leads to the fuse box or circuit breaker. Consider the wire set that leads to the fuse box or circuit breaker "Line" and the wire set that leads to the heater "Load." When the test is complete, turn the power back off.