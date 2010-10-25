How to Connect Duct Work

Residential duct work is part of your HVAC system that supplies heated or cooled air to the living space from the furnace and returns the same amount of air from the living space back to the furnace. This process provides a mixing of the air and maintains proper air pressure in the house, especially when the windows and doors are closed. The duct work is made of pieces of sheet metal that are either round or rectangular. These pieces are connected to distribute air throughout the house. To ensure proper connections, minimize leaks and maximize efficiency, it is important to understand how to properly connect the duct work.