Your futon serves double-duty as both a sofa and a bed. A stylish and space-saving sofa can open into a cozy bed in minutes. But normal wear and tear is common, and futon frames often sustain damage over time and need a quick repair. It can be a simple matter of the mattress catching in the frame or discovering and replacing a broken hinge or glider.

How to Fix a Futon Bed Frame Image Credit: AnikaSalsera/iStock/GettyImages

Remove the Mattress

To check the damage of your frame, remove the mattress completely. Once the mattress is off, carefully fold, and unfold your futon. The mattress may be the culprit in your futon malfunctions. If the frame opens normally, the mattress was catching in the bars or interrupting the hinges when unfolding.

Glides and Hinges

The main mechanisms for the gentle unfolding of a futon rest on the roll of the glide, also known as the roller, and the soft release of the hinge. The hinges, also called futon transmissions, are the main part of a metal futon that releases to fold flat. Both the glides and hinges are replaceable, a cost-efficient alternative to replacing the entire futon frame. If your futon isn't opening or closing properly, it may be because the hinge on one side has damage or breaks.

This can happen if you open the futon too quickly or improperly fold it. Buy hinge replacements for both sides of the futon, even if only one side isn't working. The replacement part you buy may not match the existing hardware exactly, and it's better for both sides to be in sync. Gliders cause the smooth opening of a futon and are cheap and easy to replace. The round plastic or nylon double-sided rollers are for sale online for as little as $6.00. Futons usually have four glides, two on each end, so check and see if any have suffered damaged and replace them.

Tighten Loose Bolts

If your futon frame is unsteady or makes a wobbly move when open or shut, the solution may be tightening the existing hardware. No part of your frame should ever shift or wiggle when sitting, and additional movement should not cause it to shake or feel unsteady. All bolts should fit snugly, but not overly tight, as that will damage the frame. Check all bolts and tighten with an appropriate tool. A screwdriver, L-wrench or an adjustable wrench will remove most bolts. If the bolts sustain damage, replace the bolts, and tighten them.

Check the Slats

Some futons have wooden slats that can shift over time. These slats run the length of the frame and connect to the main beams. Check and see if the slats are intact, shifted or otherwise damaged. If they have shifted, move them back in position so that they are evenly spaced. Broken slats are replaceable with a piece of lumber the same size or reparable with wood glue.