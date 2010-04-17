How to Install Blinds on a Door

When you need to add a little privacy to a door with a window in it, miniblinds are a good choice. You will find installing the blinds on the door much the same as doing so in a window, but there are a few extra considerations to keep in mind with a door. One is that you will need to perform an exterior mount. Your blinds will likely include interior-mount directions, but doors aren't wide enough to accommodate an interior mount.

You will also want to pay attention to where the controls on the blinds will fall. It's best to use cordless blinds on a door so that you never have to fight with the string when opening and closing the door. You'll also want the wand for opening and closing the blind slats to hang opposite the doorknob and lock so it's not in the way. Finally, although not necessary on windows, you'll want to install hold-down brackets so the blinds don't swing wildly every time the door opens or closes.