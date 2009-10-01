How to Repair Cordless Blinds

Cordless blinds offer a sleek and safe way to cover your windows without dangling cords getting tangled. They're a great way to babyproof your home since corded window treatments present an entanglement risk for little ones. However, they're not problem-free and can often get stuck in the up or down position. A little DIY troubleshooting can get your cordless blinds back in working order.

Why Cordless Blinds Have Issues

If you have issues from the beginning, the problem could be a manufacturing error, but many cordless blind issues happen over time due to rough use or internal issues. Heat and humidity can cause components to swell or change shape, and the blinds won't function properly.

There can also be issues with specific parts. Even though you don't see cords, the blinds still use them, and they can get twisted. Cordless blinds also have internal spring mechanisms that can have issues.

Uneven Cordless Blinds

Just like other types of blinds, your cordless blinds can become uneven. Your instinct might be to pull on the opposite side to even them out, but this can damage the blinds and still not fix the problem. To fix the uneven look, hold the middle of the bottom rail of the blinds and pull downward gently yet firmly to straighten the blinds.

Cordless Blinds Won't Go Up

Cordless blinds that won't go up are a common problem. This can happen if you don't move the positioning of the blinds for a long period. The spring mechanisms that help the blinds move up and down might need to be reset in that situation.

One possible solution is to lower the blinds all the way down with both hands. As you lift back up, rock your cordless blinds gently from side to side. This helps reset the mechanism to allow the blinds to go up. If it doesn't work the first time, try repeating this action.

Another strategy is to pull down the blinds and pull them gently out toward you at a 45-degree angle. Tug gently a few times while holding the blinds at this angle. This should reactivate the spring mechanisms and allow the blinds to work properly. You might need to repeat the action to get the blinds to open fully. Be careful not to pull too hard or you could break the internal cords.

Check the Friction Clips

Cordless blinds have clips inside the headrail that help the blinds recoil. If one is broken or the tension is too much, it can stop the blinds from going up properly. Open the headrail to reveal the clips and inspect them for damage. You can order new clips for your brand of blinds if that's the issue.

You can also try removing some of the friction clips to see if they're creating too much friction. Pull out one clip at a time, testing the blinds after each removal to see if it works better. Only take out as many as you need to get the blinds to operate smoothly.

Call the Manufacturer

If your blinds still don't work, call the manufacturer, who may be able to walk you through more advanced troubleshooting for your specific blinds. If your cordless blinds have a warranty, check on the terms of the coverage to determine if you can get the blinds repaired or replaced. You can also call a local blind repair shop to have it handle anything other than simple repairs.