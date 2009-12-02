How to Hang a Picture on a Tile Wall

Image Credit: Tanyawan Pensawat/iStock/GettyImages

Adding framed photos or art to your home is a great way to make it feel personalized and homey. While hanging pictures on regular walls is easy enough with nails and picture hooks, it's another story when it comes to hanging pictures on tile walls. Hammering a nail into tile will likely crack it, leading to permanent damage that's hard to repair. Even if there is no major damage, the hole will likely be large and irreversible. But there's no need for tiled bathrooms, kitchens, or other spaces to remain unadorned. Use this hack to hang pictures on tiled walls.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Hang a Small Picture on a Tile Wall

For small framed pictures (around postcard size) that aren't very heavy, using double-sided adhesive tape is your best bet. Clean the surface of the wall first with rubbing alcohol to remove any grease or dust and to create a clean surface for the tape. Leave it to dry.

Advertisement

Cut strips of double-sided adhesive tape slightly less than the width of the picture frame. Peel off one side of the backing and stick the strips to the top and bottom edge of the back of the picture frame. You could also add strips to the horizontal edges to create an even more secure bond. Smooth down to get a firm bond. Then peel off the other (wall) side of the backing and press the picture to the wall in the place where you want the picture to hang. Press firmly for around 30 seconds. The tape should be strong enough to hold the picture to the wall.

Advertisement

How to Hang a Larger Picture on a Tile Wall

For larger pictures in heavier frames, regular double-sided tape probably won't be enough. In this case, purchase specially designed picture-hanging hooks. These use a kind of double-sided tape but also include a plastic hook piece. These come in different sizes, so choose a hook size to match the size and weight of the frame.

Advertisement

Clean the wall area first with rubbing alcohol. Follow the instructions on the packet when sticking the adhesive hooks to the picture and the wall. Generally, you'll need to peel the backing off a small strip of adhesive tape and stick it to the hook first. Press firmly to secure the bond. Then remove the wall side of the backing and stick the hook to the wall. Again, press firmly for around 30 seconds. Your picture will then be ready to hang.