How to Hang a Curtain Rod on Cement Walls

Step 4: Drill the Screw Holes

Put on safety goggles and use the hammer-drill setting on the drill to drill holes with the masonry bit where the marks you made on the wall are located. Go in to the depth of the anchor and screw. It is important to go in deep enough, or the screw won't go in all the way. Insert the plastic anchor into the hole. It should be snug, but you should be able to tap it into the hole using a hammer.