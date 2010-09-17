How to Hang a Curtain Rod on Cement Walls

If you live or work in a building that has concrete walls, it might seem impossible to hang a curtain rod on such an apparently impenetrable surface. Fortunately, this task is something that can be accomplished. You can hang curtains on concrete provided that you keep a few installation tips in mind.
How Hanging on Concrete Works
Hanging curtain rods and other items, like hooks, on concrete walls requires that you create pilot holes in the concrete. These are narrow holes drilled into the surface of the concrete that allow for insertion of a screw.
In the case of hanging a curtain rod on concrete, you create pilot holes to house concrete anchors that facilitate the drilling in of concrete screws. These screws are designed to anchor into concrete and hold the curtain brackets in place. The process requires that you use the right drill bit size and make the holes deep enough so that the anchors and screws go in all the way and safely secure the rod bracket to the concrete.
How to Hang a Curtain Rod on a Concrete Wall
Step 1: Measure Where to Hang the Brackets
Use a tape measure to determine where on the wall you want to attach the plastic brackets for the curtain rod. The brackets should be hung 4 to 6 inches out from the side of the window. This will ensure that the window is completely covered with the curtains once you hang them.
Step 2: Mark Holes for Hanging the Curtain Bracket
Place one curtain rod bracket on the block wall in the desired location. Use a pencil to mark holes for hanging the curtain bracket. Most brackets have four holes. Ensure that the pencil marks are dark enough that you will be able to locate them once you remove the bracket. Repeat this process with the other bracket.
Step 3: Check for Correct Masonry Bit Size
Inspect the screw packaging for the correct masonry bit size for the drill. It is critical that you use the right masonry bit size. For example, you will want a 5/32-inch bit for a 3/16-inch concrete screw, and for a 1/4-inch concrete screw, you need a 3/16-inch bit. If you don't use the correct bit size, the resulting hole may not be deep enough for hanging the curtain rod.
Step 4: Drill the Screw Holes
Put on safety goggles and use the hammer-drill setting on the drill to drill holes with the masonry bit where the marks you made on the wall are located. Go in to the depth of the anchor and screw. It is important to go in deep enough, or the screw won't go in all the way. Insert the plastic anchor into the hole. It should be snug, but you should be able to tap it into the hole using a hammer.
Step 5: Secure Screws in the Anchors
Place the bracket holes over the anchors and screw in the screws by hand until they are secure and hold the bracket loosely in place. Ensure that the screws are tight enough that the bracket is attached to the wall in a straight manner. Otherwise, once you screw it in, it could be crooked.
Step 6: Drill in the Screws
Change the drill from hammer mode to drill mode. Carefully drill in each screw just as you would with wood until they are secure. Check that the bracket is firmly screwed in place. If there is any movement of the bracket, check that the screws are all tight. If any are loose, drill some more.
Step 7: Attach the Rod to the Brackets and Hang the Curtains
Hang the curtains by attaching the curtain rod to the brackets. Stand back, enjoy your handiwork, and congratulate yourself on a job well done.
Julie Bawden-Davis is a widely published home and garden writer and a University of California Certified Master Gardener. She has written several gardening books, and her work has appeared in a wide variety of publications, including Parade.com, Organic Gardening, Wildflower, Better Homes and Gardens and The Los Angeles Times. In her free time, Julie gardens in her Southern California backyard, certified by the National Wildlife Federation as a backyard habitat.