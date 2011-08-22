11 Things To Do With Dishwasher Space

Of the nearly 80 million American households with a dishwasher, 20 percent never load them up and hit the power button, making them the most unused of all major appliances. If, as a part of that group, you choose to get rid of your dishwasher, you'll be glad to know that there's an inviting list of ideas for dealing with the cavernous hole that's left. Some options for repurposing dishwasher space may require paying for the help of professional cabinetmakers or people experienced in certain types of installation, but there are also ways to convert the space using basic DIY skills.

1. Stash Your Trash

This is no-brainer repurposing. Who doesn't want the trash can out of the way? The spacious opening can even be justification for a wider combination trash-recycling can. And remember that with the help of a cabinetmaker, you can hide it behind a door.

2. Install Roll-out Shelves and Bins

When it comes to kitchen storage, roll-out shelving is the greatest thing since sliced bread. You can install your own or hire someone to help, but the storage solutions they provide will make you happy to hand wash dishes. You can include deep roll-out bins for pots, shallow drawers for lids, bins for produce, or shelves for canned and packaged goods — use your imagination. If you've gone without some countertop appliances due to lack of space, look into heavy-duty roll-outs so you can finally buy what you've longed for.

3. Mount Shelves for Cubbies

Unless you're all thumbs and DIY-averse, you can install basic shelves to hold storage cubbies. Just paint or stain the shelves to match your kitchen cabinetry. Cubbies are available in all sorts of materials, including fabric, plastic, wicker, metal, and wood. Styles cover the spectrum from rustic to contemporary, and cost ranges from inexpensive to pricey.

4. Display a Cookbook Collection

The same DIY shelves mounted for cubbies can become bookshelves for display of and easy access to a collection of cookbooks.

5. Make a Sit-down Workspace

Store a stool under the counter to pull out when you need a spot in the kitchen for poring over cookbooks or doing food prep work. It's also an ideal way to help the elderly or anyone who has difficulty standing while cooking. Since the interior of the cleared-out space will be on display, make plans to address flooring issues and make sure all plumbing has been disconnected and sealed off.

6. Store a Rolling Cart

If your kitchen is small and doesn't allow for the 36 or so inches needed on all sides of an island for walking space, use a rolling cart instead and roll it right into that big empty space when you're not using it. Choosing from all the great styles and configurations available on the market will be fun, and you can wind up with an extremely versatile and attractive item for your kitchen.

7. Add a Step Stool

If you install shelving, do a pull-out step stool at the bottom that hides away like a drawer. It can offer assistance to children and to height-challenged adults.

8. Create a Pet Space

If you live in close quarters and pets that want to hang out with you become a kitchen interference, install a pet bed/feeding station on the floor where the dishwasher used to be located.

9. Go Doors or No Doors

While solutions such as cookbook shelves and cubbies will need no covering, other approaches can look better when shut behind custom-crafted cabinet doors. For a small kitchen, consider mounting a drop-leaf cover that lifts and extends to create an extra work space or eating surface. If you have an old kitchen that you're not quite ready to remodel or if your style leans toward country casual, sew a pretty curtain panel, gather it onto a tension rod, and enjoy a solution that costs pennies.

10. Keep It For Storage

If you don't want to deal with repurposing decisions, keep the dishwasher for storage. Use it to store cookware and lids or even as a hiding place for dirty dishes in line for hand washing. Just don't forget about them! When it comes to food-covered ware, out of sight and out of mind can lead to nasty problems.

11. Go the Dishwasher Route Again

Finally, if you get tired of having your hands in water, you can always install another dishwasher, especially if your space conversion didn't include major remodeling.