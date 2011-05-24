What Is a Full Bath Vs. a 3/4 Bath?

A full bath typically contains a bathtub. Image Credit: Anatoli Igolkin/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

If you are interested in buying a home, you may feel deceived to learn that what you expected to be a full bath was actually a three-quarters bath. Because the terms "three-quarters bath" and "full bath" are sometimes used to express a difference in the contents of a bathroom and at other times they are used interchangeably, you should know what these terms may refer to as well as how the terminology affects the value of the home and decor style.

Tip Bathrooms range from one-quarter (toilet only) to full. Full bathrooms have four components, including sink, shower, tub and toilet, whereas three-quarter baths have three: sink, toilet and shower or tub. Most houses have half, three-quarter or full bathrooms, but very few have toilet-only bathrooms.

Full or 3/4 Bath

Traditionally, a full bath consists of a bathtub, shower, sink and toilet while a three-quarters bath consists of a sink, toilet and shower, or occasionally, a sink, toilet and tub. Some individuals in the real estate industry also use the term "three-quarters bath" to mean a bathroom that can contain a sink, toilet and bathtub, leaving very little difference between the terms "three-quarters bath" and "full bath."

A full bath, however, can make a difference to people who prefer the option of taking a bath over a shower. A full bath also offers the option of adding jet pumps for a spa-like bath experience, while still offering the convenience of a shower.

Space Requirements for Full Baths

A full bath is typically larger than a three-quarters bath. The full bathroom may or may not be the master bathroom but conventionally is larger than a three-quarters bath. Three-quarter baths typically consist of smaller square footage with little excess space. A full bath can provide ample space that is unoccupied by fixtures.

Decoration of the Bathroom

Because a three-quarters bath is smaller in size, a bold or thematic decor approach works well and makes a bigger impact than a neutral three-quarters bath. For example, a beach theme materializes with sky blue walls, beach pictures and a graphic shower curtain.

A safari bathroom is another option and is painted in a bold red or brown with large framed pictures, bamboo floors and an ornate vanity mirror. Full baths should showcase their size with a more neutral color palette, double sink and a continuous floor plan that is not broken up by the placement of fixtures.

Home Value and the Bathroom

There is no significant difference in value between a three-quarters bath and a full bath. This is to say that a bathroom with a bathtub is not much more valuable than a bathroom with only a shower. However, the value of the bathroom depends on a number of factors, including the desires of potential homebuyers.

If the house does not contain a bathroom elsewhere that has a bathtub, families with young children may not be inclined to buy the home if they cannot bathe their children in a bathtub. Additionally, the question of the bathroom's value would also depend on the current number of bathrooms in the home and their placement in the home.

A home that has two bathrooms and a three-quarters bath probably would not be valued lower than a home with three full baths. However, if the home had only one bathroom, the full bath would likely retain more value than a three-quarters bath. Likewise a three-quarters bathroom would probably suffice in a basement while many homeowners would prefer a full bath on a main level. The value of the bathroom is relevant to the area, buyers' expectations and the accessibility to other bathrooms.