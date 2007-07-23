How to Store an Artificial Christmas Tree

There's nothing quite like the magic of Christmas, but glitter and good tidings don't happen by themselves — and creating your winter wonderland is a lot easier if you've stored your artificial Christmas tree in a way that left it neat, tidy, and easy to reassemble this year.
If you've got storage space as expansive as the North Pole, the simple solution is to store your Christmas tree in a massive canvas or plastic bag that lets you store it fully assembled. Just slip the bag over or around the tree, zip it, and take it to storage. If you don't have room to store the tree assembled, you'll need to disassemble it and tuck it away. This may feel a little cumbersome, but reusing a nice artificial tree can save you a lot of money over a few years.
Things You'll Need
Replacement light bulbs, as needed
Twine or rope
Christmas tree storage bag or large duffel bag
Plastic tote or cardboard box
Step 1: Check for Ornaments
Take a thorough look at the tree to make sure that all the ornaments have been removed. Ornaments can be tricky to spot so give yourself a day or two to examine the tree after taking down the decorations. This will let you see the tree from many different angles and in different lighting.
Step 2: Change the Bulbs
If the tree is pre-lit, plug it in and make sure all of the lights are working. Replace any burned-out bulbs to save time next Christmas.
Tip
If you run out of replacement bulbs, mark any burned-out bulbs clearly with brightly colored tape so you can find and replace them easily before you put the tree back up next year.
Step 3: Disassemble the Tree
If your tree comes apart in sections, start at the top of the tree and lift each section off the one below it until the tree is completely disassembled. If you have a pre-lit tree, be careful to disconnect each section of lights as you go. Flatten each section of the tree for easier storage by gently pushing the branches up and in toward the center of the tree. If every branch of your tree comes off individually, bundle each color-coded section separately with a piece of twine to make reassembly easier.
Step 4: Bag and Box
Place each section of the tree into a tree storage bag. Start by putting the center pole into the bag, making sure the pointed end that goes into the tree stand is capped or facing the center of the bag, so it doesn't rip a hole in the bottom. Then place the stand itself in the bag followed by the branches. Close the bag to keep out dust, dirt and critters and then place the sealed bag in the tree's original box or a plastic tote. This will keep the tree from being squished and losing its shape while in storage.
Tip
- Consider washing your tree skirt and placing it in the tree bag to keep it free of dust and dirt.
- If your tree is heavy, place the tree bag in the box empty and bring the pieces of the tree to the bag rather than filling the bag and then moving it, or consider buying a tree bag with wheels for easier maneuverability.
Step 5: Store the Tree
Store your tree away from direct sunlight in a temperature between 40 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. White, frosted and flocked trees are especially sensitive to temperature and humidity. Store them in a dry area that remains a consistent temperature year-round, such as a finished basement, attic, or attached garage.
