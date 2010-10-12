How to Pot Artificial Plants

Image Credit: Ulada/iStock/GettyImages

Artificial, faux, or permanent botanicals make a real statement in an indoor space or an outdoor gardenscape. Plus, they free the gardener or designer from continually repotting, watering, and cutting fresh stems for vases, and you can conveniently buy them online. However, it's important to plant your faux flowers and trees properly because you only get one chance to do it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Anchoring and arranging with artificial planter filler is critical to creating authentic-looking plants that don't lean. Everyday materials and common products from the hardware store can be used as filler during the potting process.

Securing Artificial Flowers in Pots

A touch of floral or foliage brightens the interior design of any space, but if you simply can't wait for hydrangeas to be in blooming season or if you aren't interested in replacing flowers with fresh-cut stems throughout the year, then permanent botanicals are an ideal solution.

Advertisement

To pot faux flowers, add a plastic foam cube or a floral foam cube inside your desired container. You can shape a plastic foam cube with a foam-cutting knife. Have your bouquet already planned and arranged before you begin.

Place your center focal flower first by cutting the stem with wire cutters and inserting it into the foam. In the same fashion, work outward until all the faux flowers and foliage are inserted and the foam anchor is hidden beneath.

Securing Artificial Trees in Pots

A statement faux potted tree deserves to be displayed in an equally visually appealing pot. If improperly potted, the artificial tree might lean or even be blown away by the wind if it's outdoors. You don't have to spend a lot of money on actual soil to keep your artificial tree looking real.

Advertisement

Keep your faux tree in its original, cheaper pot. Select a larger, more stylish pot that your faux tree and pot will eventually go inside. Fill the bottom of the larger pot with sand until the faux potted plant sits at the height you would like and keep it inside. Pour more sand into the space between the perimeter of the faux potted tree and the larger pot until the original pot is hidden, leaving about 2 inches between the sand and the lip of the larger pot.

You can get creative with the final layer that will show on top of the sand by using faux moss or rocks. The weight of your pot fillers will stabilize the faux tree and anchor it, even in reasonable outdoor conditions.

Advertisement

Other Artificial Plant Filler Options

Plaster will ensure your faux plant stays upright and doesn't lean or tip. Pour the mixed plaster into your decorative pot to add weight and stability.

Bricks can add height and weight. Place bricks in the decorative pot and place the faux tree pot on top of them before pouring another material to fill the smaller spaces, like sand.

Expanding spray foam can keep faux flowers, trees, and foliage in place. Spray it in the gaps between the faux plant pot and the bigger pot and allow 30 minutes for the foam to seal.