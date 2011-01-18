How to Make Faux Beams From Foam Insulation Pieces

Step 1: Cut the Foam to Width

Cut or score and snap the foam to the desired beam width, such as 6 inches wide. Cut one piece for the bottom-facing portion of each beam as well as one piece to sit vertically on either side of every beam, as you're essentially building a C-shaped channel that looks like a beam once installed. The side pieces could be the same width as the bottom piece or as deep as you like depending on the desired look of the beam. The inner channel needs to be at least 3 1/2 inches wide so a 2x4 fits inside. The bottom foam piece should be 1 inch wider than the 2x4 (or 2x6 if you prefer) on either side if using 1-inch-thick foam board. In other words, the real board should fit snugly inside the C channel with no gaps.