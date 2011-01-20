How to Make Homemade Paint Glaze

Step 1: Figure Out the Formula

Determine approximately how much glaze you need to complete your project. Paint glaze tends to go much further than paint on its own; therefore, if a gallon of paint covers a 300-square-foot room, you can figure that if you mix a gallon of additive with 16 ounces of paint, you'll have enough paint glaze to faux paint two rooms instead of one. Of course, the amount you need will depend on several factors, such as the thickness of the glaze, whether you will be applying a light or heavy layer of paint glaze, and the type of paint sheen the glaze is lying over. (Keep in mind that flat/matte paint on the wall will absorb more glaze than shinier finishes, like satin, semigloss, and high gloss.)