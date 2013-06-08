Are Inflatable Holiday Decorations Safe in the Rain?

Image Credit: steverts/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Nothing says the holidays are here quite like inflatable yard decorations popping up around the neighborhood. These fan-powered, cheerful plastic characters come in a variety of shapes, styles, sizes, and colors — but exactly how durable are they?

Whether you're a fan of Halloween inflatables or Christmas inflatables or you're the one person in your neighborhood with a blow-up turkey, these whimsical decorations are fairly weather-resistant. Although these lawn decorations are meant to be displayed outdoors, it's important to use special handling during heavy rain or snow so that your flappy friends can grace your yard year after year.

Are Inflatable Decorations Safe for Outdoor Use?

Most outdoor inflatable decorations feature a weather-resistant design meant to shed water and snow, as they're often manufactured from heavy-duty nylon and other synthetic materials. Even the internal fans have weather-resistant components.

Inflatable decoration manufacturers note that operating these products during light rain or snow is perfectly acceptable and should have no impact on the unit's operation. (So, rest assured you don't have to worry about your blow-up Santa's ability to withstand the snow and ice.) But for the best performance, keep these products out of low-lying areas where rainwater puddles over time.

Warning If you are using an extension cord to power your holiday inflatables, ensure that the product you are using is rated for outdoor use and is plugged into a GFCI-protected outlet to protect you against electrical shock.

How to Keep Inflatables Safe During Rain Storms

Though a routine rain shower shouldn't be a problem for your inflatable decoration, you should still ensure that your unit's tethers are securely fastened to the ground so that it doesn't fly away during the storm. However, in the event of severe storms or high winds, your inflatable decoration might become flooded to the point that it operates sporadically or quits altogether. Storing the inflatable decoration inside during severe weather offers the best protection to avoid serious damage to it.

If it is left outside during a severe storm and stops working, move the inflatable decoration to a place where it can drain and dry completely. Plug in the unit to allow the internal fan to help further dry the inflatable material.

Can You Keep Inflatables Outside During Snowfall?

Inflatable decorations are made to withstand light snowfalls, although some manufacturers advise against keeping these decorations outside when temperatures fall below 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Manufacturers also do not recommend that these decorations stay inflated outside for several days of heavy snow. Should the unit deflate because of being left outside during a winter storm, bring it inside and allow it to fully thaw before attempting to plug it in and reinflate it.

Where to Store Inflatable Yard Decorations

Dry your air-blown inflatable completely before storing it during the off-season. This helps prevent mildew growth on the material and keeps it fresh for next year's use. In the event of light mildew, clean the material with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

When packing your lawn inflatables for storage after the holiday season, refer to any storage or handling instructions provided by the manufacturer to get the maximum life out of your festive decoration.

Tip Should your inflatable holiday decorations fail to inflate after being stored, check for air leaks and rips; replace any blown fuses; ensure that all zippers, including the zipper at the bottom of the unit, are fully zipped; and make sure that the decoration is sitting on level ground.