My Patio Heater Won't Stay Lit

The right patio heater provides warmth and ambiance for your outdoor living space. An outdoor gathering can go to ruin quickly on a chilly night if the gas patio heater is not staying lit. Checking the patio heater before the event will help ensure that all your guests have a great time. Some simple observations and few DIY tips can add some warmth to a chilly outdoor event.

Gas Patio Heater Not Staying Lit

Checking the weather is part of any outdoor event planning. If the weather report shows it's going to be chilly, then the next step is to make sure your patio heater is functioning properly. It is always a good idea to have the patio heater manual for your specific model. There are, however, a few common things to check.

Make sure there is plenty of gas in the propane tank. A low level in the propane tank will keep the flame from staying lit, and it will only get worse as the ambient temperature drops. It is always a good idea to have a spare full propane tank as a backup just in case.





The patio heater thermocouple tells the gas valve it is safe to let the gas flow to the burner. Clean the thermocouple with sandpaper or replace it if necessary.





Insects are notorious for making nests where you don't want them. These nests can cause the flame to be a little weak, in turn keeping the patio heater from staying lit. It may even cause the patio heater not to light at all. Check for any little critters and nests before outdoor events that may require the patio heater. There may also be a crackling noise or an inconsistent flame.





Carbon deposits can be a fire hazard and can cause a whole other set of issues during the gathering. Clean any carbon buildup on surfaces with warm, soapy water. Replace and repair anything defective.

Windy locations can cause a perfectly functional patio heater to not work. This may be an obvious culprit, but finding that it only takes winds of 3 miles per hour to cause issues in some patio heaters could come as a surprise. Attempt to block some of the wind by using heat reflectors. Heat reflectors can help with not only blocking some wind but also directing the heat away from combustibles and to where you want it.



Patio Heater Thermocouples

Patio heater thermocouples are one of the most common causes of patio heaters not staying lit. The thermocouple is the sensor that makes sure there is a flame to both start the patio heater and make sure it stays running. One end of the thermocouple is at the gas control, and the other is in the burner area of the patio heater. Follow the gas line and check the thermocouple to ensure it is working properly. If you have taken the time to find the thermocouple, you may as well clean it with some sort of abrasive, like emery cloth, steel wool, or light sandpaper. Whatever you have will be fine. Be sure that it is cool before attempting to clean the thermocouple.

Checking the Burner Flame

Sometimes, the thermocouple is not the issue; rather, it may be the size of the burner flame heating the thermocouple. If the flame is too small, it may not keep the patio heater lit. Check your specific model's manual for proper lighting instructions and note how the flame looks. Typically, the flame should be blue with a slight yellow tip. This flame should engulf the thermocouple, creating heat and keeping the patio heater lit. Cleaning the pilot assembly and thermocouple may be the best option, maybe even as part of a seasonal maintenance routine. Refer to your specific model's manual for the proper procedure for this or consult with a professional.