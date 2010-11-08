How to Adjust a Digital Scale

Things You'll Need
Spirit level
Matchbook
U.S. nickel, 5 g
A digital scale is designed to provide a more accurate means for measuring weight than a scale using springs and a weight-registering needle. To ensure the readout of a digital scale is accurate, adjust or calibrate the settings on the scale so that the readout is correct for the weight placed on it.
Video of the Day
Step 1
Turn the digital scale over. Remove the battery compartment lid. Remove the batteries. Wait five minutes.
Step 2
Place the batteries back into the digital scale in the same position they formerly occupied. Close the battery compartment lid. Turn the digital scale right side up.
Step 3
Place the digital scale on a flat surface. Put a spirit level horizontally on the platform at the top of the digital scale. If necessary, place pieces of the matchbook's cover beneath the corners of the digital scale until the bubble in the spirit level is lined up between the two vertical lines. Remove the spirit level.
Step 4
Turn the digital scale on. Press the "Measurement" button on the side until an arrow on the scale's LCD panel is next to "Metric." Press the button labeled "Tare" on the scale's side if the readout does not say "0.0.0."
Step 5
Place the nickel on the platform. Turn the digital scale off and remove the nickel if the readout says "0.0.4." Otherwise, remove the nickel and press the "Tare" button again before placing the nickel back on the platform. Turn the digital scale off once the nickel is being read correctly.