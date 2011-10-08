Auto Dry Vs. Timed Dry on a Kenmore Dryer

If you have a new Kenmore dryer, you may have noticed that you have multiple options for your drying cycle. The auto dry and timed dry cycle each have their advantages and disadvantages. Neither cycle is necessarily the best; instead, you must determine which cycle meets your laundry needs.

Length of Cycle

With the timed dry cycle, you selected your desired time limit for the drying cycle. Usually the time settings are in increments of 10 minutes. The auto dry cycle can last a different amount of time each cycle. This is because the moisture sensors in the dryer detect when the laundry is dry so that the cycle ends to prevent damaging your laundry with unnecessary heat.

Heat

Depending on the model of your Kenmore dryer, your auto dry and timed dry cycles may have different temperatures. Some models allow you to select the air temperature for the cycle. In other models, the auto dry cycle is low heat, while the timed dry cycle is high heat.

Energy Efficiency

The auto dry cycle lowers energy consumption by only keeping the cycle active until the laundry is dry, whereas the timed cycle continues once the clothes are dry.

Advantages & Disadvantages

If you are trying to lower your energy bill, the auto dry cycle offers the advantage. With a timed dry cycle, the disadvantage is that if you are not precise, you can end up with a cycle that goes on for too long or doesn't stay on long enough. However, if your laundry gets balled up in the dryer while on the auto dry cycle, the wet laundry won't touch the sensors and the cycle will end without all of the laundry being dry.