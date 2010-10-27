How to Disconnect a Dryer

Image Credit: irina88w/iStock/GettyImages

Having a dryer in your home is a luxury most people don't want to live without, but sometimes, you need to disconnect your dryer to move it, replace it with a new model, or work on it without the risk of getting hurt. Disconnecting a dryer isn't difficult, but it's important to follow basic safety precautions to prevent accidents or injuries.

Clean Out the Dryer

Before you disconnect the dryer, check inside to make sure you've removed all the clothes. You eliminate the extra weight, and you keep the clothes from getting damaged or forgotten in the dryer. It's also a good idea to clean out the lint trap before you do anything else. This makes it less messy when you move or work on the dryer. Once everything is clear, make sure the dryer is turned off.

Unplug an Electric Dryer

If you have an electric dryer, disconnecting it is very easy. You simply need to pull the plug from the outlet to disconnect the dryer from the power source. Pull the plug out straight. Use duct tape to attach the cord to the back of the dryer if you're going to move it to keep the cord out of the way. Gas dryers also have electric cords you need to unplug before proceeding to the gas line disconnection.

Shut Off the Gas

For a gas dryer, you need to turn off the gas supply to the dryer using the valve that supplies the dryer, or you can shut off the main gas valve to cut off gas to all of your appliances. This process can be very dangerous, so you need to take precautions to avoid igniting any gas that escapes. If you don't feel comfortable with this process, hire a plumber to disconnect your gas dryer safely.

Get rid of any open flames in your home, such as those from fireplaces or candles, and shut off pilot lights on other gas appliances to reduce the risk of a fire or explosion once you disconnect the gas line. Open doors and windows in the area to get good ventilation since some gas will enter the room when you unhook the gas dryer.

Unscrew the flexible hose at the gas line. Install a gas line cap on the gas line and wrap Teflon tape designed for use on gas lines around the connection of the cap and the gas line. Disconnect the flexible hose from the dryer. Let the room air out until the gas has completely dispersed.

Disconnect the Vent and Water Line

In addition to the power source, your dryer is also connected to the vent, which you need to disconnect. The vent pipe is connected to the back of the dryer and the dryer vent line, so you need to disconnect it at both ends. The vent clamp that holds it in place might require a screwdriver for removal. While you have the vent pipe removed, clean the dryer vent to remove lint buildup.

Some dryers have a steam function, which requires them to also be connected to a water line. You'll need to disconnect this water line before you can move the dryer. If yours has one, shut off the water supply to the dryer. Have a bucket handy to catch water when you disconnect the water hose.