How to Clean the Water Inlet Valve on an Washing Machine

Washing machines pull in water from your home's water supply and mix it with detergent in the laundry tub. The water is then pumped out, and the clothes are rinsed and then spun dry. Sometimes small particles of dirt, sand and grit are present in municipal water supplies. Older homes can also have rust particles floating around in pipes. That's why washers have a screen on their inlet valves. It is a good idea to clean the water inlet valve on your washing machine every year or so.