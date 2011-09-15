How to Deodorize a Dryer

With time and use, dryers may accumulate disagreeable odors that leave your laundry smelling less than clean. The odors can originate in the lint system or in the drum itself, where they will intensify when exposed to the heat and warmth of wet laundry. Deodorizing a smelly dryer is simple to do and should be done twice yearly as part of routine dryer maintenance. It will not only keep your clothes smelling clean and fresh, but it can help extend the useful life of your dryer by eliminating lint clogs that impede air flow and pose a fire hazard.