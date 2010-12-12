How to Set the Clock on a Hotpoint Oven

Image Credit: Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/GettyImages See More Photos

More than a century ago, Hotpoint helped revolutionize household cooking appliances with its first electric range oven model. Today, the General Electric brand continues to make a variety of electric and gas oven ranges. No matter which model you have, if the power goes out or if you reset your Hotpoint, your oven's clock resets too. There are a couple of methods to restore your Hotpoint oven timer and clock depending on the oven model you own.

Setting a Hotpoint Three-Button Oven Timer

The Hotpoint three-button oven timer has a clock symbol flanked by a plus sign and a minus sign beneath the display screen. Some models with this design disable the oven functioning until the time is set. To enter into clock set mode, press the middle clock button until a clock symbol flashes on the display screen.

Once in clock set mode, press the plus and minus buttons until the accurate time is reflected on the display screen. For the clock setting to start keeping time, don't forget to press the clock button once more. If applicable, your set time means the oven can function again.

Setting a Hotpoint Six-Button Clock

Other Hotpoint models have more buttons from which to choose, but you'll only need to worry about the buttons labeled "clock" and the arrow symbols above and below "hour" and "min." Press the "clock" pad twice to enter clock set mode. You'll know that you're in the right mode when the time (though it may be incorrect) begins flashing on the display screen.

Go across the button panel to the arrows. Adjust the hour and minute with their respective arrows until the desired time shows on the display screen. The time will be set when you press "clock" once more.

You may be under the impression that your clock needs to be reset because the display screen is blank. However, you may have accidentally put your clock in "off" mode. Setting the clock to "off" mode hides the time from the display screen, but the oven is still keeping accurate time. To bring the time back to the display screen, just press the clock pad one time.

Other Hotpoint Models

If your Hotpoint model is closer to the vintage era than the modern age, there's a good chance that somewhere along the way, the paper copy of the manual was misplaced, damaged, or thrown out. You can find a digital version of your manual, but first you need to locate the Hotpoint model number. Since GE is the parent company, with the model number at hand, you can use the GE owner's manual search tool. Hotpoint customer service is available to help if for any reason you're having trouble finding the model number or setting the Hotpoint clock. Call 1-800-626-2005 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST to speak with a representative.