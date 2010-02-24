How to Find the Model Number on a Hotpoint Stove

A Hotpoint stove's model number isn't in a universal location across the entire product line, so you may have to do some up-close inspection if you can't find the original owner's manual. On the bright side, once you find the tag containing all the pertinent information about your stove, the model number listed on it is obvious.

Check General Electric's Charts

Hotpoint appliances are made by General Electric, and all warranty and service information is listed on GE's website, GEappliances.com. Although the specific information for stoves and cooktops isn't immediately obvious, the section to register your appliance includes links on how to find the tag containing the model and serial numbers. GE uses the term ​range​ for stoves, which refers to an all-in-one appliance with cooktop burner surfaces on top and an oven below. Choose "range" for the chart to find the oven model tag or "cooktop" if your appliance is just a set of burners without an oven.

If your stove model is less than 10 years old or if you aren't sure how old it is but it looks fairly current, you may be able to find the model number simply by looking at pictures on GE's appliance site instead. Choose ranges or cooktops and then look through the images until you find one that matches.

Look for the Cooktop Tag

Hotpoint cooktops have the model and serial number tag in various locations. In some cases for the newest models, the tag may just have a QR code on it, which requires scanning with the QR code reader on your phone. Many of the potential tag locations involve lifting the entire cooktop or the burners. The easiest spot to access is under the burner control knobs. First, take the front-right control knob off; if there's no tag beneath it, replace it and look under both rear knobs.

If there's no sign of a tag under the control knobs, lift the front of the unit and look beneath the front-right burner and elsewhere on the bottom of the unit itself. The tag may also be on the left- or right-back underside of the cooktop. Ask a friend to help if it's hard to lift the cooktop and look underneath the back of it. The friend could shine a flashlight toward the back of the unit and jot down the numbers or better yet, just snap a picture with a phone.

Look for the Range Tag

On a full Hotpoint stove or range, finding the model tag also requires a bit of sleuthing. Some gas models have the tag on a flaglike piece behind the back of the top control panel near the middle. Run your hand over the middle of the back of the top control area if you feel a flat, protruding piece and rotate it up to reveal the flag tag. On some electric stove models, the tag is under the left-front burner. If the entire cooktop lifts up in one piece, the tag may be underneath it.

If the tag isn't in any of these locations, it may be on the frame inside the oven drawer or on the left leg, visible from behind the drawer or bottom panel. Searching for another potential location requires opening the oven door and looking all around the oven frame behind the door.