How to Reset a Hotpoint Stove

Hotpoint has been helping Americans create warm, home-cooked meals for more than a century, but a malfunctioning stove is a quick way to ruin a recipe. If your Hotpoint stove burner is not working, then resetting it could be just the nudge it needs to restore it to normal working order. Regardless of the issue at hand, this should be your first troubleshooting measure before attempting to tap into any warranty and before paying for parts and labor.

Resetting From the Circuit Breaker

Many errors that arise in a Hotpoint stove ⁠— from a stove burner that's not working to a blinking display screen ⁠— could be caused by a blown fuse or tripped circuit breaker.

You can tell that a circuit breaker has tripped if it's neither in the on or off position but in a middle position and possibly marked with a red flag. If it's tripped, push the appropriate circuit breaker for your Hotpoint stove to the off position. Wait a moment and then push the breaker to the on position. You've just reset your circuit breaker. Return to your Hotpoint stove and check to see that all stove and oven controls are functioning normally.

Resetting the Hotpoint Clock

An incorrect time on the Hotpoint clock doesn't just confuse your daily schedule; it can also be dangerous if some of the oven controls are in use. Delay time, for example, relies on the set clock time to turn on the oven and begin cooking at a set temperature. An incorrect time could lead to your oven turning on when you're not home or when you're preoccupied.

To reset the Hotpoint stove clock, select Set Clock or press the clock pad depending on which appears on your model. Press the + and - keys until the correct time of day is shown. Set the time by pressing Start.

Resetting the Hotpoint Display

Does your Hotpoint seem to heat up and cook, but it has lost its tones, beeps, lights, and display messages? There's a good chance that somehow it got stuck in Sabbath mode, which is a program that disables all these features so people who observe the Sabbath can use the oven without powering up displays, lights, and sounds and altering the temperature. Food can be fully cooked before the Sabbath and placed in the oven to stay warm until mealtime.

However, if you found yourself in Sabbath mode by accident, then it can seem like your oven is losing all its functions. To reset the display and turn off Sabbath mode, press Cancel/Off to make sure any cooking or baking programming is turned off. Simultaneously press the Bake and Broil buttons for three seconds. You should see the display illuminate with "SF." Select Set Clock or Cook Time depending on which appears on your model and repeatedly press the button until "On" appears on the display screen. Press the Start button. A single bracket will appear on the display before the time reappears, and you have successfully exited Sabbath mode.