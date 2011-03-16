How to Tell the Age of a Kitchenaid Product

It is important that you know what model of Kitchenaid you have. Image Credit: arinahabich/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Finding the KitchenAid serial number can be difficult, but it's essential if you want to purchase accessories or need a repair. The model numbers on all KitchenAid products follow a standard pattern, beginning with a "K." This letter is followed by a series of letters and numbers that indicate the name, model and date the product was made. Finally, the last two letters typically indicate the color. For example, your number ends in "SS," it's stainless steel, and if it ends in "BK" it's black.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Find a KitchenAid Serial Number

The model number for most of KitchenAid's countertop appliances is located on the bottom. For blenders, hand mixers, stand mixers, coffee grinders and toasters, the model number is under the base. On a food processor, you can find the model number beneath the push-button controls on the base. For an immersion blender, the number is inlaid on the shaft, below the handle.

Advertisement

For major appliances, the model numbers are typically located inside the appliance. You can find the model number inside the door of your dishwasher, microwave oven, oven or range, and the model number for your washer or dryer is on the lid or door. For other major appliances, here's where you will find the model number:

Advertisement

Refrigerators: Inside, on the left wall

Compactors: Inside of the sliding door

Cooktops: On the liner, beneath the burners

Hoods & Vents: On the front inside edge

Hot Water Dispensers: Underneath the counter where it's mounted

Ice Makers: Inside, beneath the lid

Sinks: On the underside of the basin

Warming Drawers: Inside of the drawer's face

Wine Cellars: Inside of the left wall

Advertisement

How to Tell the Age of Your KitchenAid product

Once you have found the model number, write it down. The second through fourth digits will provide you with the date your product was manufactured. The letter indicates the year, and the two numbers after indicate the week the product was made.

Advertisement

Products with the letter "J" were made in 1999, "K" were made in 2000, "L" were made in 2001, "M" were made in 2002, and so on. Next, the following two numbers indicate the week. If your combination L12, then it was manufactured during the 12th week of 2001.

Advertisement

KitchenAid Stand Mixer: Timeline and Models

KitchenAid was born in 1919, when it launched its iconic stand mixer, which offered a variety of attachments that did everything from slicing to straining. In 1937, during the middle of the Great Depression, KitchenAid launched the Model 'K,' featuring it's now iconic shape and a bowl that secured to the base. Colors were first offered in 1955, and in 1970, new colors, Harvest Wheat and Avocado, were added. In 2019, as part of its 100 year celebration, KitchenAid introduced a new color: Passion Red.

Advertisement

There are several styles of stand mixers, ranging in price from approximately $260 to $630. The Classic Series, which is the least expensive, has the least powerful motor, but works well for basic tasks like making whipped cream and cakes. The Artisan Series, the mid-range option, is known for its ability to skillfully cream butter and sugar, as well as mix cookie dough and cake batter. The Pro Line Series, the most expensive collection of mixers, is great for bakers who enjoy making breads or numerous batches of cookies. KitchenAid also offers a smaller mixer, the Artisan Mini Series, that is made for smaller kitchens, but has the same motor power as the regular sized Artisan mixer.