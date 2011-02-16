How to Clean a Vizio Widescreen TV

Image Credit: AndreyPopov/iStock/GettyImages

It might be one of the most expensive gadgets you own, and it's also probably one of your favorites, so your TV deserves special care. Removing dust, fingerprints, and smudges of mysterious origin with the wrong products can scratch your Vizio widescreen TV and ruin the picture forever. A soft cloth may be all you need for a dusty TV; more stubborn smudges can be removed using TV screen cleaner.

What Vizio Advises

While TVs made by different manufacturers may have slightly different features that affect the viewing experience, brand doesn't really matter when it comes to cleaning a TV screen. However, if you're someone who likes to check with the manufacturer before cleaning something for the first time, know that Vizio's only recommendation for cleaning its TVs is to use any electronic cleaner that's designed for LCD screens.

What Not to Do

Never spray cleaning products directly on a TV screen. This can damage not only the screen itself but also any electrical components that get misted by cleaning spray. Don't use paper towels, newspaper, or other paper products on the screen. They may be abrasive enough to leave tiny scratches on the surface and will also leave behind lint. Never use window cleaner as a TV screen cleaner, at least not on a Vizio widescreen TV. Window cleaner is only appropriate for bulky, old cathode ray tube TVs that were made with real glass screens.

Cleaning a Vizio TV

The best way to clean a TV screen is essentially the same way you would clean a computer screen or tablet screen: very gently. Start by wiping the TV with a clean microfiber cloth, ideally one that's designed for use on screens. An electrostatic duster can also be used to pull dust and debris off a TV screen.

If spots and smudges remain, you have a few options. Dampen the microfiber cloth with plain distilled water or a solution of water and a small amount of dish soap. You can also dampen a cloth with TV screen cleaner that's designed to be safe for use on LCD TVs. Wipe at any smudges with the cloth and dry the area with a clean microfiber cloth. You can also clean dust from inside an LCD TV using a can of compressed air if you've noticed visible dust particles inside the screen.

When you're finished cleaning the TV screen, give your TV remote a quick cleaning too. It's one of those high-touch household items you need to disinfect more frequently than you probably do. Working in a well-ventilated place and wearing protective gloves, remove the batteries and spray the remote with a bleach disinfecting solution using 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of room temperature water. Let the remote air-dry.