How Much Should a Kirby Vacuum Cost?

If vacuuming is a chore you begrudgingly get through every so often, then maybe you're using the wrong tool. The Kirby vacuum's premium shampooing and suction features can make deep cleaning your carpets and flooring less of a burden. Kirby is a top-of-the-line household appliance that comes at a premium price. Even so, because of Kirby's lifetime rebuild option, it may be a worthwhile investment.

Kirby Vacuum Price in 2022

The new Kirby Avalir 2 vacuum costs $1,599 as of 2022. The Kirby Home Cleaning system costs $1,957 and includes:

Kirby Avalir 2 vacuum.



15 custom attachments.

Kirby Zippbrush.

Kirby multisurface shampoo system.

The most comprehensive Kirby offer is the Ultimate Home Cleaning package, which includes everything listed above plus a turbo filter and a six-pack of high-efficiency particulate air filter bags. This system will run you $2,103.99.

You can purchase any of these packages or Kirby vacuum bags and other accessories at Kirby's website. Keep in mind that your total will increase due to shipping costs, particularly if you're having the hefty vacuum sent to you.

Other Ways to Buy a Kirby

Not everyone's budget has room for the premium cost of a brand-new Kirby, but you can still own a Kirby that has retained its exceptional quality by going the used or refurbished route. Used Kirby vacuums can be found in the realm of $150 to $300 on resale sites, like eBay. Big-box retailers sell refurbished or reconditioned Kirby vacuums for around $400 to $600.

Kirby Vacuum Accessories

Sometimes, only a piece or portion of the Kirby vacuum breaks or needs replacing. Fortunately, you can replace the odds and ends without tossing out the whole Kirby system. You can find the following accessories and Kirby products for sale on Kirby's website:

Vacuum hoses.



Filter bags.

Belts.

Zippbrush.

Turbo accessory.

Brush rolls.

Power cords.

Headlight bulbs for older Kirby models.

Shampoo systems.

Remember that you can always check your local Kirby service and repair center for replacement parts. The service and repair center will also be the place to receive help if you're having issues with Kirby troubleshooting, such as switching the appliance to its shampooing feature.

Kirby Rebuild Program

Kirby vacuums are engineered to operate at their highest level for 30 years, and the decades of deep cleaning don't stop there. Once your Kirby is showing signs of wear and less than optimal performance, you don't need to start looking for a replacement. Kirby will completely rebuild the vacuum for you.

As part of the Kirby Lifetime Factory Rebuild Program, registered owners can send their vacuums back to the factory. Once there, the Kirby team completely disassembles the vacuum and thoroughly cleans the inside via buffing and sandblasting. Each part is then tested for functionality and either repaired or replaced before reassembly.

The rebuilt Kirby undergoes the same testing standards it went through when it was first shipped to the seller brand new before it returns home to you.

To contact the Kirby Company regarding parts replacement or the factory rebuild, U.S.-based and Canada-based customers can call 1-800-437-7170. The customer support line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.