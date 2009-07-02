Even a trusty garbage disposal needs a little maintenance from time to time. If your InSinkErator Badger 5 garbage disposal jams, clogs, or leaks, the issue might be a simple fix. If the unit is older and leaks when it's used, the housing itself may be rusted, which means it's time to replace the disposal.

Here's how to troubleshoot a Badger 5 garbage disposal.

Garbage Disposal Seems Jammed

If the Badger 5 won't rotate when you turn it on or if you hear banging inside and then the unit stops working, a hard object may be causing a jam. Follow these steps to fix it:

Unplug the unit if it plugs in under the sink or turn off the power to the disposal by flipping the associated circuit breaker to the off position. Look under the sink to find the bottom of the disposal and then insert a 1/4-inch Allen wrench or the one that came with the Badger 5 into the center hole at the bottom of the device. Move it back and forth until it freely rotates a full revolution in either direction. Remove the item that caused the jam inside the disposal by fishing it out with tongs rather than your hand. Wait about five minutes and then push the red button on the bottom of the unit under the sink to reset the disposal. Restore power and the disposal should run normally; if not, turn off the power again and repeat the entire process.

Garbage Disposal or Sink Is Clogged

If the sink is plugged up and the water won't drain, treat the issue like any sink clog. To unclog a double-bowl sink:

Plug the nondisposal side and fill the disposal side with several inches of water. Press a plunger slowly over the disposal hole and pull the plunger up quickly, repeating several times or as long as needed. Once the water starts draining, run the water on the disposal side and turn the disposal on to clear up the debris.

One sign of an impending clog within the disposal is an abnormal sound when the sink drains on the disposal side when you're not using the disposal. If you don't run the disposal frequently enough, debris starts to build up in the unit, causing odd drainage issues. Water draining on the disposal side may even back up into your dishwater. Turn the water on and run the disposal for five seconds or so to clear out the crud.

Badger 5 Garbage Disposal Leaks

Leaks may happen from a number of locations connected to the Badger 5 disposal or the actual unit, so the first thing to do is figure out where the water is coming from. Shine a flashlight under the sink and around the disposal, looking for the source of the water. If it's leaking at any plumbing connection or even the dishwasher inlet, check the connected hoses and fittings and tighten every connection around the leak area. For a brand-new disposal installation, make sure the knockout plug at the dishwasher inlet has been removed.

If the disposal leaks near the mounting assembly up toward the sink, make sure the Badger 5's locking ring is fully turned to the right and that all mounting screws are tight. For a leak that's coming from the body or housing of the disposal, use a flashlight and a mirror to see if the housing itself is damaged. As it ages, it could crack or corrode, causing a leak. This type of leak may require replacement of the disposal.