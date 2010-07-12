How to Reset a Carrier Thermostat

Image Credit: LSOphoto/iStock/GettyImages

Even if your home is beautifully decorated and impeccably clean, an undesirable temperature can ruin an otherwise comfortable space. Carrier has been in the heating and cooling business for more than 100 years, and it's a reliable solution to your home's air regulation needs. Its latest smart thermostat models offer plenty of ways to customize your home to be at the perfect temperature for you. Occasionally, you may have a need to reset these customizations and features.

A reset isn't the end-all be-all solution to all of your thermostat problems, though. Make sure to read your thermostat model's user manual thoroughly; it may contain a simple resolution for whatever plagues your Carrier thermostat.

Reset a Carrier Comfort Profile

Comfort profiles allow you to customize the temperature in your home depending on different situations. For example, you can set heating and cooling temperatures for when you're at home, for when you're away, for sleeping hours, and for waking hours.

The Carrier Infinity system has temperatures that are typically considered comfortable preset upon installation. To reset any of the comfort profiles, press the desired comfort profile (home, away, wake, or sleep). From there, you'll press the up and down arrows to adjust fan settings and heating and cooling parameters. Press "done" to complete the reset.

You can go back in at any time to reset these temperatures. Because the Infinity system operates on Wi-Fi, you can also reset and program these settings from your phone or computer.

Reset Accessory Use Percentage

Infinity Touch Control Carrier thermostats are designed to let you know when maintenance should be completed on your system. However, the pop-up message can get annoying when you're not quite ready or not able to complete maintenance on your heating and cooling system accessories.

To avoid the pop-up reminder, you can reset the percentage counter that indicates when your filter, humidifier, ultraviolet lights, or ventilator should be replaced. When accessory usage hits 100 percent, it means that it needs servicing. To reset the percentage, start by selecting the operating status from the home page of your thermostat's display. Then, press "accessories status."

Select the accessory for which you would like to reset the counter back to 0 percent and press the "reset" button on the right side of the menu.

Force a Thermostat Reset

The latest model of the Carrier Infinity thermostat smart system is battery-free, so there's no quick way to do a total reset by removing the batteries. However, you can reset the thermostat at the circuit breaker.

First, select "mode" from the main screen of your Infinity thermostat display and then select "off." Walk to your circuit breaker and flip the circuit breaker that powers your thermostat. Wait 30 seconds before flipping the circuit breaker back on.

Return to your Carrier thermostat and switch the mode from "off" to "auto," "heat," "cool," or "fan."

Sometimes, the often-repeated advice of "did you try turning it off and turning it back on?" just doesn't solve the problem, and you'll need a technician to help you troubleshoot your Carrier thermostat. Whether you're having problems with the Carrier Infinity thermostat connecting to your Wi-Fi or the heating and cooling functions don't appear to be working, Carrier makes it extremely easy to access a professional.

Right from your thermostat, if you select "service information," you'll be shown a menu with your dealer's contact information along with Carrier's phone number, 1-800-CARRIER (227-7437). This menu will also pop up automatically if your thermostat needs servicing. You can also send an email to Carrier.