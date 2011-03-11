How to Fix a Fedders Air Conditioner That Won't Come On

The first Fedders air conditioner was introduced in 1946, and the company still offers room air conditioners and through-the-wall air conditioners to help keep you cool. If your Fedders air conditioner was in perfect working order before this little blip, don't call the repair technician just yet. The problem may be easy to fix. When your Fedders air conditioner fails to turn on, the problem is electrical. There could be a hiccup in the electricity supply from your home or something interfering with the air conditioner's working order.