How to Get Rid of Tadpoles in a Garden Pond

Step 4

Use insecticides. While insecticides do not kill frogs, they will kill the bugs that the frogs live off of. By killing off the bugs, the frogs will either die off or leave, taking their egg-laying and future tadpoles with them. Consider insecticides that target flies, and spray around collections of wood, dead leaves and deposits of standing water. Be careful of spraying around healthy plants as they could die from the poison.