3 Frog Repellents That Work Like a Charm

Believe it or not, there are no commercially sold repellents for frogs, which can be especially frustrating if you are battling a frog infestation in your yard. Although frogs can be beneficial to controlling the insect population, they can be disturbing with the noises they make and they can also be dangerous if eaten by household pets. Even though there are no commercial repellents for purchase, there are a few solutions (homemade and store-bought) that can help control the frog population on your property.