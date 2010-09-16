3 Frog Repellents That Work Like a Charm

Believe it or not, there are no commercially sold repellents for frogs, which can be especially frustrating if you are battling a frog infestation in your yard. Although frogs can be beneficial to controlling the insect population, they can be disturbing with the noises they make and they can also be dangerous if eaten by household pets. Even though there are no commercial repellents for purchase, there are a few solutions (homemade and store-bought) that can help control the frog population on your property.

1. DIY Vinegar Frog Repellent

Step 1: Mix vinegar and water

Mix together one part white distilled vinegar and one part tap water.

Step 2: Put the mixture in the spray bottle

Place your vinegar mixture into a spray bottle.

Step 3: Spray the mixture

Spray the vinegar mixture directly on areas where you are seeing the frogs. The vinegar mixture will cause a burning sensation on the bottoms of the frogs' feet, but otherwise leave them unharmed. The burning sensation should be enough to discourage the frogs from returning to that area. This method can also be achieved by using a saltwater mixture.

Step 4: Repeat

Reapply as necessary.

2. Insect Treatment Frog Repellent

Step 1: Determine the type of insects attracting the frogs

Determine the main type of insects that are attracting the frogs to your property. Frogs eat insects, so by identifying the food source you can work to eliminate it and, in turn, repel the frog population. Inspect your yard and observe the types of insects you are seeing.

Step 2: Buy insect repellent

Purchase a commercial insect repellent. An insect repellent such as one containing cypermerthrin is effective on many types of insects. However, you can choose any type of insect spray you prefer.

Step 3: Spray the insect repellent

Spray your chosen insect repellent or insect killer. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper application. Some require you spray the chemically directly on the insects other require you to spray them around the yard.

Step 4: Repeat as needed

Repeat applications as needed. The goal is to kill or repel the food source of the frogs, so frogs are repelled and go elsewhere to find their next meal.

3. Using Snake Repellent as Frog Repellent

Step 1: Buy snake repellent

Purchase a commercial snake repellent from your local garden supply store. Snake repellents contain the same active ingredient as mothballs, which repels both snakes and some frogs.

Step 2: Apply the repellent in the yard

Apply the snake repellent around the edge of your property according to the package instructions.

Step 3: Reapply as needed

Reapply the repellent every four to eight weeks.

