Easy Ways to Naturally Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen

Few sights are more disturbing than opening a kitchen cupboard or lifting a container on the countertop to find a swarm of ants creeping around your food. Ants in the kitchen may be a problem year-round, but they can be especially troublesome in the fall and early winter, when cool outdoor temperatures send the insects indoors. Ants are especially fond of sweet food and can often be seen nosing around honey and jam jars or near sugar canisters.

If you find yourself ready to do battle with ants, fortunately there are easy ways to keep them at bay and/or combat them ​without​ the use of pesticides or other harmful chemicals. Below, our favorite tips and tricks.

Use Homemade Repellent Powders

Some ordinary household powders and substances are anecdotally reported to repel ants when sprinkled around doorways and other entry points to the kitchen.

​ Pepper and other spices and herbs: ​ Sprinkle finely ground-up herbs and spices around areas where ants have been seen. Some especially effective types include black pepper, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, chili powder, cloves, garlic, bay leaves, mint leaves, and basil. The smell of these herbs and spices may repel ants.

Use Repellent Liquids

In addition to powders, Western Exterminator mentions a number or liquid solutions you can use to treat floors, cabinets, and countertops to dissuade ants from visiting your kitchen.

​ Citrus fruits: ​ The juice of lemons or another citrus fruit spread along thresholds or the edges of the floor may repel some ants. One cup of lemon juice mixed with four cups of water makes an excellent repellent liquid to wipe along floors and countertops.

Keep Surfaces Clean and Foods Covered

This may be stating the obvious, but being somewhat compulsive about your cleanup and food storage habits will go a long way toward preventing ants from being drawn to your kitchen. Keep flour, sugar, and other dry ingredients in tightly sealed plastic or glass containers. Place a bay leaf in each container — it will make the ingredients less attractive to ants. Keep garbage containers clean and tightly sealed, and make sure that materials you are recycling are completely clean before putting them into recycling bins. Regularly remove wet trash from inside the house to the outdoors garbage cans.

Seal the Entry Points

Although it can be hard to find and block every entry point to your home, look for cracks and holes around windows and doors and along the cracks where walls rest on foundations. Seal any openings you find with a good-quality caulk. You may not block all ants, but there will certainly be fewer that find their way into your kitchen.