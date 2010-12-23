How to Recharge a Black & Decker Rechargeable Weed Eater

A battery-powered string trimmer offers both convenience and quiet operation, compared to similar electric and gas-powered devices, respectively. A Black + Decker rechargeable string trimmer uses a lithium battery pack that recharges in a special base unit. The base itself has a cord that plugs into a wall, along with a light that indicates when the battery is fully charged and ready to use.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

When to Charge the Battery

Cordless yard and garden tools often have similar battery packs with built-in battery testers indicating whether the battery is fully charged or about to die. As with other brands, a cordless Black + Decker battery, such as the one in the 40v MAX Lithium String Trimmer/Edger, has a domed button shape to press for a quick battery-life test. Press the button and look for a series of LED lights to illuminate. If all three light up, there's a full charge, while two lights indicates a fair amount of life left in the battery. Only one of the three lights illuminating indicates that the battery won't last much longer without a charge, and no lights means it must be charged in order to function at all.

Advertisement

If you're in the middle of weed maintenance and the string trimmer sounds slower or bogs down in thick weed patches, the battery may be nearly drained. Try it again on an easily trimmable area, such as just a few stray blades of tall grass around a rock garden border; if it works well and continues to do so, it's fine to use for a little longer, but if it slows down again, it's time to charge the battery.

Recharging the String Trimmer Battery

To recharge the lithium battery, you first need to remove it from the Black + Decker string trimmer. Look for a large battery-release button on the top of the battery pack, as viewed if you hold the string trimmer vertically. Press the button in and slide the pack upwards out of the trimmer.

Advertisement

Slide the battery into the battery charger base; it only fits in one way, and this may vary slightly depending on the battery and the charger models. Plug the charger base into the wall and wait for the lights on it to illuminate. A flashing green LED means the battery is charging; if you see nothing at all, remove the battery and insert it into the pack again, making sure it's fully pressed down in place. When the battery is fully charged, the green LED switches from flashing to solid green. At this point, the battery may be removed or left on the charging base, but unplugging it at this stage saves a little electricity versus leaving it plugged in.

Black + Decker makes a whole series of yard tools, including hedge trimmers and leaf blowers, that use the same lithium battery and charging base. If you've purchased such items separately, make sure your batteries and chargers are compatible, as the company makes several different battery packs for yard equipment, each with different voltages. Buying a spare battery pack compatible with your string trimmer is a great option for a large property, as you'll have enough power to finish the job without waiting for the battery to recharge. Some of the string trimmer models also double as an edger, so it's easy to take care of several yard-maintenance projects without switching tools.