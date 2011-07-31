Bernzomatic Microtorch Instructions

Image Credit: GRECLAURENTIU/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

In addition to its propane torches, Bernzomatic makes several butane microtorches for compact convenience wherever a torch is needed. As an added bonus, interchangeable tips allow the same device to function as a soldering iron or a hot-air blower. The Bernzomatic ST200 and ST250 are virtually identical in operation, while the ST2200 model has a slightly different configuration. Here's how to operate and refill a Bernzomatic microtorch.

ST200 and ST250 Microtorch Operation

Both the ST200 and ST250 are easy to ignite and to extinguish, with some features quite similar to those found on a butane lighter or candle lighter. To light one of these two microtorch models:

Turn the flame adjustment dial to about the midpoint; this is the dial marked with numbers 1 through 4. Slide the large on/off button to the "on" position; if it's fully on, you'll hear hissing gas. Hold a lit match or lighter just beneath the torch tip to ignite the torch. Make the flame smaller or larger by turning the flame adjustment dial toward 1 or 4, respectively. When you're finished using the microtorch, simply move the large slider to the "off" position.

To use the torch as a soldering iron or a hot-air blower:

Push the soldering iron tip attachment onto the main torch tip that's already on the microtorch. Tighten the lock nut near the handle of the torch and then turn the power slider to the "on" position. Slide the lock nut away from the torch handle to expose the ignition area and then hold a lit match or lighter just below the hole to light the torch. Slide the lock nut back toward the handle to extinguish the flame and to warm the soldering iron. Use the device as a hot-air blower instead by first unscrewing and removing the very tip of the soldering iron assembly.

ST2200 Microtorch Operation

The Bernzomatic ST2200 microtorch doesn't require a flame to ignite the device, but it does require a specific button sequence to get started. The safety lock and the ignition button are on the top back of the torch opposite the flame nozzle. Slide the small safety lock down until it clicks and stays in place and then press the larger ignition button and hold it in for several seconds until the torch lights. If it doesn't light, move the safety lock back up and then slide it down again and press the ignition button.

The ST2200 microtorch offers intermittent operation, requiring you to press the ignition button the entire time you need a flame, or a continuous operation mode. To select continuous operation, ignite the torch as usual and press in the labeled "continuous flame lock" button while you're still pressing the ignition button. Release the ignition button and the flame stays on if you've done this properly; if not, repeat the process. To extinguish a flame when in continuous operation mode, just press in the ignition button again.

The soldering tip for the ST2200 has a lock screw that must be loosened to fit it onto the torch and then tightened again to secure it in place. Light the torch as usual and after 10 seconds, move the air adjustment knob just behind the soldering tip assembly and on top of the device toward the soldering tip. This extinguishes the flame and engages soldering mode. Hot-air blower mode works the same way but by unscrewing and removing the very tip of the soldering attachment from the cool torch first.

Refilling Any Bernzomatic Microtorch

Refill the Bernzomatic ST200 or ST250 only when the microtorch is cool to the touch and far away from open flames. Hold the torch bottom-end up to expose the fill valve. Hold a Bernzomatic butane refill can upside down, inserting the can tip fully into the fill valve. After about 10 seconds or when the fuel starts to spill out, the microtorch is full. Set the microtorch aside for several minutes before using it, as this time is needed to stabilize the fuel.

Refilling a Bernzomatic ST2200 microtorch is virtually the same as refilling the ST200 series models. Turn the torch bottom-side up to expose the fill valve, press the Bernzomatic brand butane refill can tip into the fill valve, and hold it there for about 10 seconds. This model also requires several minutes of fuel stabilization time after you've refilled it.