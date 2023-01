How to Dispose of Stain Rags: A DIY Guide

Can I Reuse Stain Rags?

Don't try to reuse stain rags. Keeping oily rags around can be dangerous because they are still flammable even when dry. And once you have used a rag for a staining project, they are pretty much useless for anything else, including other staining projects.

Although many rags are marketed as washable, they are generally sold as all-purpose rags used for cleaning as well as painting and staining. Rags used for dusting or cleaning countertops can be thrown in the washing machine. Don’t try to clean stain rags in a washing machine, as the process could release toxins into the machine, and when the rags dry out, they will be brittle, stiff, and unsuitable for applying wood stain.