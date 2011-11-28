How to Change a Powder Room Into a Full Bathroom

Changing a powder room into a full bathroom is usually a major bathroom remodel that can increase your home's market value. In most situations, converting a half bath to a full bath will require more floor space. If the powder room has a good-sized vanity and toilet installed, the change will call for adding a bathtub or bath-shower combo unit. If the vanity is small, you will likely need to replace it. For the addition to look natural, you want to complete the conversion so the new space fits the home's style.