Rusted Basement Floor Drain Cover Will Not Budge

Basement floor drains largely go unnoticed unless they start backing up or having issues. But they're an important part of your plumbing system that can help keep your home dry. If you've ignored your basement drain for a little too long, it could rust, making it difficult to remove the cover. You can usually get it off with a little muscle and the right tools.

Basement Floor Drain Basics

Basement floor drains collect any overflow water that ends up there to prevent flooding in your home. A basement floor drain cover prevents items that may clog the drain from entering it, including lint, wet paper, or hair in gray water that's discharged from a washing machine. The cover also keeps items from falling into the drain, such as toys and tools. Having a cover that's in good shape is essential for supporting proper basement drain functioning. Basement floor drain covers sometimes rust, and the rust may be so severe that it causes the drain cover to "freeze" into place, making it almost impossible to remove.

Reasons Floor Drain Covers Rust

Basement floor drain covers are often made of cast iron, which is susceptible to rust. If the cover is beneath standing water for a period of time, it will rust. This often happens when a basement floods due to rain or melting snow or when the basement floor drain clogs and gray water backs up into the basement. A damp basement may also cause a drain cover to rust.

Floor Drain Cover Removal

If the screws that hold the drain cover in place are rusted, spray them with rust solvent or apply penetrating oil; wait a few minutes then try to remove the screws. If the entire cover is rusted to the drain, use a flat head screwdriver to scrape around the edge of the cover and remove as much rust as you can. Then tap round the edge with a hammer to try to loosen the cover. Insert a crowbar or spade under the edge of the cover to lift it or wrap a metal hook or a piece of strong wire through the cover's holes to use as a handle and try to lift the cover.

Floor Drain Cover Replacement

Consider installing a plastic basement floor drain cover as a replacement. Plastic covers are constructed of polypropylene. Not only do they provide the protection required for a basement drain, but they also have the advantages of being resistant to rust and corrosion and are less expensive than cast iron drain covers. The material is sturdy and will last for years.

Preventing Floor Drain Cover Rust

Regardless of the material you choose for the drain cover, regular care will extend its life. Remove the drain cover at least once a year and clean the drain to prevent buildup and rust.

Use a wire brush and a mild detergent and make sure all of the drain's holes are clear. Allow the drain cover to dry thoroughly before reinstalling it. Inspect the drain cover screws for rust before replacing them. Consider setting up a dehumidifier in your basement to ensure the drain cover will not be subjected to prolonged periods of moisture.