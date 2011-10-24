How to Get Dust Out of Fabric

Image Credit: kaorinne/iStock/GettyImages

Are you sick and tired of dealing with dust-covered furniture and clothing? That's understandable. Not only is dust unsightly but it's a rather pesky indoor allergen that's likely causing you to sneeze and sniffle like crazy, which is why it's time to bust out the best fabric couch cleaner, microfiber cloths, and other trusty dust-removal tools. Plus, learn how to keep your clothes from getting dusty in the first place so you don't have to clean them off all the time.

How to Remove Dust From Furniture

Are you wondering about the best upholstery-cleaning solution for dust? For day-to-day upkeep for fabric furniture, a lint roller is a handy tool. Take the time to go over your couch, chairs, and any other upholstered furniture with a lint roller every day, and you'll notice a serious decrease in dust accumulation. Also, a sofa cleaner spray is great for deep-cleaning sessions; just be sure to use the upholstery-brush attachment on your vacuum to get rid of dust and debris first before spraying your couch.

On that note, as far as rugs and carpets go, your best plan of attack for dust is using a powerful canister vacuum. You should also make it a point to take your rugs outside and shake them off at least once or twice a month to prevent dust buildup. Other effective methods for preventing dust buildup include washing your curtains and linens regularly, vacuuming your floors at least once a week (or more if you have pets), and avoiding clutter.

How to Protect Clothing From Dust

Aside from the cleaning hacks that help remove dust from your home, it is crucial to keep your clothes from getting dusty in the first place. One of the best ways to do so is to leave your shoes at the front door rather than putting them in your closet, as shoes tend to bring in the most dust. You should also make sure to store all your off-season clothing in tightly sealed bins. Use fabric garment bags for your nicer, more-delicate clothing.

It also may be worth it to invest in a quality air purifier for your bedroom, especially if you don't have central air or central heating. Air purifiers remove airborne particles and work to sanitize the air around you. This will help prevent all your rooms from getting dusty so you can enjoy a sparkling-clean, allergen-free home.