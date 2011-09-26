How to Make a Bathroom Door Swing Out

Step 3: Make Marks for New Hinge Mortises

The best way to accurately mark hinge mortises on a doorjamb is to reattach the hinge leaves to the ones on the door, set the door back in the jamb, prop it up on shims to close the gap at the top, and leave a space underneath the door. Then unfold the hinges against the jamb and draw their outlines with a pencil.

If you aren't reversing the handing of the door, meaning the hinges are on the same side of the jamb, you must reverse the direction of the hinges on the door before you do this. Unscrew them, turn them in the opposite direction, reset them with the pin barrels flush against the other side of the door, and screw them back to the door. The screw holes probably won't overlap any of the existing ones, but if they do, fill the existing holes with epoxy putty and let the putty set before driving new screws.