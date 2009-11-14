How to Recess a Door Strike Plate

A strike plate is a piece of hardware that works with a lock to keep a door secure. The strike is installed on the door frame and contains a hole that catches the latch or bolt that extends from the lock. The strike will hold the bolt in place, keeping the door locked until the bolt is retracted using a key or thumb turn. To allow proper clearance for the lock to operate, most strike plates are recessed into the door frame. If your frame does not have these recesses precut, you can create them yourself with some basic woodworking skills and tools.