Can You Use Epsom Salts in a Hot Tub?

Everyone loves a nice, long soak in the bathtub with Epsom salt, and this can do wonders for the body. Epsom salt is great for relaxing your muscles, relieving pain in your neck and back, and promoting an overall sense of well-being. If you're wondering whether you can put Epsom salt in your hot tub, though, the answer is no.

Tip In most cases, adding pure Epsom salt to your hot tub is generally not recommended.

What to Know About Hot Tubs and Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is a naturally occurring mineral salt. It's a chemical compound that consists of three elements: sulfur, magnesium, and oxygen. When you take an Epsom salt bath, the magnesium is often said to help relieve stress (both in body and mind), provide pain relief, and reduce bodily swelling. While Epsom salt in the bathtub is OK, hot tubs and Epsom salt simply aren't a good combination.

Pure Epsom salt has acidic properties that can disrupt the pH balance and total alkalinity of the water in your hot tub, which can eventually cause your tub equipment to corrode. It can also cause problems with the sanitizer. In addition to damaging your tub, Epsom salt can also create flash burns on your skin (mixing chlorine and magnesium is a big no-no).

If you do decide to use Epsom salt in your hot tub, you'll have to completely drain the tub and scrub it clean. This is a time-consuming, labor-intensive process to say the least. Thus, it's best to keep the Epsom salt in your bathtub and away from your hot tub.

Check Out a Few Alternatives to Epsom Salt

So you now know not to put Epsom salt in a hot tub, but you still want to ramp up the relaxation factor during your nightly whirlpool session. There are plenty of hot tub aromatherapy products out there, from aloe vera-enriched crystals to aromatic beads and capsules. Using these products allows you to safely reap the soothing benefits of salt and crystals without damaging your hot tub or your skin.

There are other ways to make your hot tub experience even more relaxing and rejuvenating. Set the scene by adding candles and/or tiki torches to the mix. Put on a calming music playlist or guided meditation. However you decide to unwind in your hot tub, just make sure to keep the Epsom salt out of it.