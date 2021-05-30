How to Clean a Hot Tub

Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.
Just like anything else in our homes, if you have a hot tub, it needs to be properly cleaned to ensure that it works well and remains bacteria-free. Hot tubs should be drained and cleaned at least once every three months to keep them working well.
Two very important things you need to know before you start: (1) Always unplug your hot tub before draining and cleaning; and (2) Never clean a hot tub with any kind of soap or sudsing product. This can ruin the jets and turn your hot tub into a bubble making machine.
How to Keep Your Hot Tub Clean Longer
- Rinse any lotion, oils, cosmetics, or hair products off before entering the hot tub.
- Don't get into the hot tub when you are sweating.
- Keep your hot tub urine and feces free. (Sounds obviously, but we need to say it.)
- Keep pets out of your hot tub.
Step 1: Drain your hot tub.
Follow your hot tub's manufacturer's instructions to drain your tub. This typically consists of removing a side panel and using a water hose to drain the tub.
Step 2: Spray the inside of the hot tub with a vinegar cleaning solution.
Mix equal parts of distilled white vinegar with water in a spray bottle and shake well before each use. Make sure to spray the vinegar solution into the hot tub jets and around all corners and crevices. Allow to sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 3: Scrub any grime off of your hot tub.
Any oils, soap, or cosmetics can cause a buildup ring to form around the inside of your hot tub. Use the vinegar cleaning solution and a scrub brush to remove any buildup.
Step 4: Rinse the inside of the hot tub well with a hose.
Make sure to spray the jets with your hose to help remove all of the vinegar cleaning solution.
Step 5: Allow the cleaning solution to drain out of the tub completely.
It's really important to rinse the inside of the hot tub well and allow all of it to drain well to prevent sudsing.
Step 6: Plug the drain tube.
Make sure to replace the drain tube plug.
Step 7: Fill the hot tub back up and treat with recommended chemicals.
Follow your manufacturer's instructions on chemical treatments.
Step 8: Plug it back into an electrical socket and turn it on.
Be sure your hot tub is full of water before turning back on.
Jessica owns two blogs, Mom 4 Real and Pour Me a Cocktail. She has been sharing easy cleaning tips, recipes and ideas with her readers for over 7 years. She has been featured on the Rachel Ray Show, TODAY Parenting, MSN, Country Woman Magazine and more.