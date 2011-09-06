How to Clean Construction Dust Inside a Home

Step 3: Vacuum Up Construction Dust

Turn on the shop vacuum and suck up the construction dust with the end of the vacuum hose. For flooring that's prone to scratching, use a soft brush attachment. Begin at the doorway to the room to avoid walking over the dust and kicking up the particles. Starting at the edge of the room protects floors from scratches as you walk over them to clean, which is especially important for flooring material that is prone to scratching.