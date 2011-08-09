What Is the Most Comfortable Fabric for a Comforter?

Comfort is key when searching for bedding, but what material is best? When choosing the best comforter to put on top of your bed, you'll want to pay attention to the fabric from which it is made and not just its design. The most comfortable fabric for a comforter depends on the type of sleeper you are. While there are a variety of highly rated fabrics used for comforters, there is no one-size-fits-all material that makes the best comforter fabric for every person.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What’s So Important About Comforters?

Your bedding can set the tone for your bedroom, but it also impacts your sleep quality. Depending on whether you tend to sleep hot or cold, different types of comforter fabrics and fillings could be better for you than others. Luckily, comforter fabrics have come a long way in the past few years, and there are options for almost every type of sleeper.

Advertisement

If you tend to get cold at night, a down comforter is a nice option to keep you warm and comfortable, while a down alternative comforter made with cotton fabric is better if you tend to sleep hot or suffer from allergies. There are also weighted comforters made of different materials for hot and cold sleepers. No matter your preference, there's a good chance a comforter out there fits your sleeping preferences and will help you achieve a restful night of sleep.

Advertisement

Tip Besides looking into a comforter's fabric, you'll also want to look into its fill, weight, size, and cleaning requirements to find the perfect fit for your bed.

Popular Types of Comforter Materials

Cotton

Cotton is a popular comforter fabric, mainly because the fabric is versatile. One hundred percent percent cotton comforters tend to be hypoallergenic, making them a popular choice for those with allergies. It's also a breathable fabric that can even absorb moisture, making it an excellent choice for people who tend to overheat at night. Another positive about cotton is that it's generally easy to clean and take care of, though its fibers may wear down quicker than other fabrics, and it tends to shrink and wrinkle easily.

Advertisement

While cotton is an easy, breathable fabric, it doesn't retain heat well, so you may need to add an extra layer or two on top of your cotton comforter if you tend to get cold at night.

Bamboo

Bamboo is becoming a popular material for bedding, toothbrushes, toilet paper, and more. Manufacturers tout that using bamboo is more eco-friendly than other fabrics since it's a fast-growing plant that doesn't require pesticides. Another reason bamboo comforters are gaining popularity is because the material is antimicrobial, making it a good option for allergy sufferers. Like cotton, bamboo is a breathable fabric that helps regulate your body temperature, helping to prevent hot sleepers from waking up in a pool of sweat. Like cotton, bamboo fabric tends to wrinkle and shrink easier than other comforter fabrics.

Advertisement

Polyester

If you're looking for a more affordable comforter, try looking for one made from polyester. Polyester is a durable and stain-resistant fabric that's easy to clean. Though polyester tends to be a moisture-resistant option, it's known to trap heat, so it may not be the best for people who tend to sleep hot. Unlike cotton and bamboo, polyester does a good job of resisting wrinkles, but it may not be as cozy due to its coarser texture.

Advertisement

Silk

Silk is a great fabric to use not only for pillowcases but also for comforters. Silk is a luxurious and serene material that's great for hot and cold sleepers. Though silk often feels light, it helps insulate your body heat to keep your temperature regulated as you sleep. Hot sleepers will enjoy the fact that silk can absorb moisture to prevent sweating profusely during the night.

While silk seems to combine the best of both worlds for hot and cold sleepers, it comes at a price. Silk comforters tend to cost more than cotton or polyester-based ones and require more attentive and regular cleaning.